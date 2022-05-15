Norinchukin Bank The Sells 116 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Norinchukin Bank The cut its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in AMETEK by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 28,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.60.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $81,813.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AME opened at $121.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $118.28 and a one year high of $148.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.99.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 18.02%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

AMETEK announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About AMETEK (Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

