Norinchukin Bank The Sells 188 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Norinchukin Bank The decreased its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Edison International by 3,057.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $65.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.91 and a 200 day moving average of $65.88. The company has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.14 and a 12-month high of $73.32.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.01%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EIX shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Edison International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

