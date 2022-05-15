Norinchukin Bank The Sells 718 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Norinchukin Bank The lessened its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 7,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management increased its stake in Truist Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 40,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 30,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $46.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.17. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $45.51 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The company has a market capitalization of $61.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TFC. Citigroup lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,692.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

