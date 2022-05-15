NORMA Group SE (OTCMKTS:NOEJF) Short Interest Up 78.9% in April

NORMA Group SE (OTCMKTS:NOEJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 78.9% from the April 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of NOEJF stock remained flat at $$26.50 on Friday. NORMA Group has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.94.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NORMA Group from €33.00 ($34.74) to €36.00 ($37.89) in a report on Monday, March 28th.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. The company sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturer aftermarket customers, technical wholesalers, and hardware stores under the ABA, Breeze, Clamp-All, CONNECTORS, FISH, Gemi, Kimplas, NDS, NORMA, Raindrip, R.G.RAY, Serflex, TORCA, and TRUSTLENE brand names through its distribution network, sales representatives, retailers, and importers.

