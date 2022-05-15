Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NHYDY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Norsk Hydro ASA from 93.00 to 100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Norsk Hydro ASA from 93.00 to 120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Pareto Securities cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Norsk Hydro ASA from 84.00 to 82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

NHYDY stock traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $7.03. 153,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,079. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $10.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.42.

Norsk Hydro ASA ( OTCMKTS:NHYDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 9.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4653 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.82%. This is a boost from Norsk Hydro ASA’s previous dividend of $0.29. Norsk Hydro ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.09%.

About Norsk Hydro ASA (Get Rating)

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Extrusions, and Energy segments. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

