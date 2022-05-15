Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.91.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NOG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other news, insider Michael D. Kelly sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $368,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa Meier sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $323,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 26.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 8.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 665,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,750,000 after buying an additional 52,877 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 8.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 467,697 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,185,000 after buying an additional 38,090 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 14.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,357 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NOG traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $27.11. 823,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,565. Northern Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $30.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -26.58, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.31. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 351.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -54.90%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

