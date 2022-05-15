Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Technologies International from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Northern Technologies International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ NTIC opened at $10.98 on Friday. Northern Technologies International has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Northern Technologies International will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 521.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northern Technologies International in the first quarter valued at $165,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Technologies International in the third quarter valued at $304,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Northern Technologies International in the fourth quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 49,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

