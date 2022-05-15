Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,858 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $24,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $228,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $137,759.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC opened at $452.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $450.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $406.43. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $344.89 and a 52 week high of $490.82. The company has a market capitalization of $70.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.14. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 17.31%.

NOC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.25.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

