NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 548.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,541 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 3,947.9% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NLOK. StockNews.com cut NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.20.

NLOK opened at $23.95 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $30.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.36.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 444.77% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.46%.

In other NortonLifeLock news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $27,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

