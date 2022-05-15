Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Short Interest Down 47.1% in April

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a decline of 47.1% from the April 15th total of 3,270,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NVO traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.04. 1,484,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,752. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $78.71 and a 1 year high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. Analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.741 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 44.05%.

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Liberum Capital lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Danske upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $563.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 731.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,527,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862,299 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $278,383,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 345.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 715,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,734,000 after acquiring an additional 555,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at $60,695,000.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

