NULS (NULS) Trading Down 51.3% This Week

NULS (NULS) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. NULS has a market cap of $16.63 million and $3.30 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NULS has traded 51.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NULS coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000559 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $159.43 or 0.00534252 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00036975 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,001.44 or 2.01062073 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008608 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004735 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS’s launch date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . NULS’s official website is nuls.io . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

