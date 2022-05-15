Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT) Insider Buys $20,256.30 in Stock

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) insider Shay Shemesh purchased 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $20,256.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,240,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,668,154.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ NVCT opened at $18.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78. Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuvectis Pharma stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Nuvectis Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVCT. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a research note on Sunday, April 17th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Nuvectis Pharma from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Nuvectis Pharma Company Profile

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of targeted small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NXP800, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the Heat Shock Factor 1 pathway, a signaling pathway in the initiation and progression of various cancers; and NXP900 program, an oral small molecule designed to inhibit the SRC and YES1 kinases.

