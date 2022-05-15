NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Price Target Increased to C$15.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.25 to C$15.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NUVSF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of NuVista Energy from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$11.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NuVista Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.70.

Shares of NUVSF opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. NuVista Energy has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $9.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.92.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

