NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at Cormark

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NVA. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James raised shares of NuVista Energy from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NuVista Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.64.

TSE:NVA opened at C$11.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.76. The stock has a market cap of C$2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.46. NuVista Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.48 and a 1-year high of C$12.58.

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$323.36 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that NuVista Energy will post 1.4500001 earnings per share for the current year.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

