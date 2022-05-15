NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is International Assets Investment Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,565 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.3% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $15.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.06. 66,953,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,273,920. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $135.43 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.73 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.53.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $360.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $347.00 to $298.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.82.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

