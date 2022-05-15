Nwam LLC Acquires 2,923 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,884,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,610,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,823 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $107,733,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,549,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,770,000 after purchasing an additional 411,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,225.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 311,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,152,000 after purchasing an additional 298,261 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $5.90 on Friday, reaching $188.08. 835,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,210. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.31. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $178.19 and a 12 month high of $241.06.

