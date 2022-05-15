Nwam LLC Acquires New Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,844,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth increased its position in Arista Networks by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 527.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,450,000 after buying an additional 43,563 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $1,847,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Arista Networks by 326.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 16,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ANET shares. Vertical Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.61.

ANET traded up $6.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.65. 2,290,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,056,782. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.26. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.63 and a 52-week high of $148.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 9,621 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $1,146,726.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $366,835.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,518,801. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 653,695 shares of company stock valued at $78,585,334. 22.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

