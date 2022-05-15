Nwam LLC Buys 16,128 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,128 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.71. 4,551,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,442,622. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $117.02 and a one year high of $131.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.74.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.