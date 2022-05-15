Nwam LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Nwam LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 142,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,921 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $5,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Mosaic by 380.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Mosaic by 910.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1,204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 217.2% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Ebel purchased 15,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.49 per share, with a total value of $990,444.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,083,517.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $752,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,612 shares of company stock worth $5,581,640. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MOS stock traded up $3.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,408,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,481,241. The firm has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.65. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $28.26 and a 52 week high of $79.28.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. Mosaic had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 23.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MOS shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. HSBC cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.35.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

