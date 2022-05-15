Nwam LLC Grows Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,873 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 0.7% of Nwam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in Tesla by 38,084.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,579,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,005 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,447,578,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,183,430,000 after acquiring an additional 858,839 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 299.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $631,221,000 after acquiring an additional 610,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,084,513 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,146,092,000 after acquiring an additional 594,905 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,673,310.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total transaction of $4,376,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,381.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 418,251 shares of company stock worth $374,394,436 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $41.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $769.59. The company had a trading volume of 30,659,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,353,440. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $939.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $981.28. The stock has a market cap of $797.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.42, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $546.98 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $980.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $956.97.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

