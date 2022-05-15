Nwam LLC Has $14.47 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Nwam LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,219 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 1.1% of Nwam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $14,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 2,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,282,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,124,489. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $93.29 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.02.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

