Nwam LLC Has $5.25 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Nwam LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 545.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $6.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $211.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 907,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,712. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $201.98 and a one year high of $261.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.