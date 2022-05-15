Nwam LLC Has $6.44 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Nwam LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $6,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $547,000. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 61,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,961,000 after acquiring an additional 12,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,272,000 after buying an additional 32,528 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDY stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.54. 754,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,176. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $133.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.44.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

