Nwam LLC Purchases 221 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Nwam LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,607,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,696,000 after acquiring an additional 262,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 151.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,350,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,175,512. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $50.49 and a 52 week high of $65.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.96.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

