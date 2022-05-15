Nwam LLC Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.8% of Nwam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,572,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,150,147,000 after buying an additional 43,722 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,752,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,857,740,000 after buying an additional 87,144 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Alphabet by 6.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,029,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,074,234,000 after buying an additional 184,833 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,433,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,098,209,000 after buying an additional 50,601 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,634,574 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,771,623,000 after buying an additional 35,490 shares during the period. 31.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,720.83, for a total transaction of $8,162,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total transaction of $3,593,841.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at $39,526,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 573,715 shares of company stock worth $84,154,881 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,308.77.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $67.09 on Friday, reaching $2,330.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,486,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,554. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,579.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,739.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,202.27 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

