O3Swap (O3) Market Cap Hits $50.68 Million

O3Swap (O3) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One O3Swap coin can currently be bought for about $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, O3Swap has traded flat against the dollar. O3Swap has a market capitalization of $50.68 million and approximately $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003234 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.23 or 0.00502605 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00037211 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,260.18 or 1.88631103 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008383 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004575 BTC.

O3Swap Coin Profile

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

Buying and Selling O3Swap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as O3Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire O3Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy O3Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

