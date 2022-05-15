Oasis Network Trading 49.2% Lower Over Last Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 13% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Oasis Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0767 or 0.00000254 BTC on major exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $267.84 million and $45.93 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 49.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 38.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

