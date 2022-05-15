Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oil States International, Inc. is a diversified oilfield services company. With locations around the world, Oil States is a leading manufacturer of products for deepwater production facilities and subsea pipelines, and a leading supplier of a broad range of services to the oil and gas industry, including production-related rental tools, work force accommodations and logistics, oil country tubular goods distribution and land drilling services. Oil States is organized in three business segments Offshore Products, Tubular Services and Well Site Services. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oil States International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Oil States International from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of NYSE OIS opened at $6.76 on Friday. Oil States International has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $8.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $161.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oil States International will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oil States International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Oil States International during the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oil States International by 5.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 61,620 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Oil States International by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 157,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 23,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Oil States International by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 157,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 23,127 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

