OKCash Price Tops $0.0031 on Major Exchanges (OK)

OKCash (OK) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. During the last seven days, OKCash has traded down 31.4% against the U.S. dollar. One OKCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. OKCash has a total market capitalization of $261,459.00 and $43.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OKCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,864.53 or 0.99931202 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00038342 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00015806 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 47.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001372 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 84,994,418 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

OKCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OKCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.