OLD Mission Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FRDM)

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FRDM – Get Rating) by 134.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRDM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $366,000.

Shares of FRDM stock opened at $29.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.96. Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $28.24 and a 52 week high of $35.28.

