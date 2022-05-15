OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys 8,763 Shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:SENT)

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:SENT – Get Rating) by 86.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 68,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,320,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,101,000 after buying an additional 7,438 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 63,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 8,523 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,417,000.

SENT opened at $22.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.31. AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $29.19.

