OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:XDEC)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:XDEC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.
XDEC stock opened at $28.65 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December has a twelve month low of $27.99 and a twelve month high of $30.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.70.
