OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (October) ETF (BATS:PSCQ)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (October) ETF (BATS:PSCQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 20,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Shares of PSCQ opened at $19.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.76.

