OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $481,000 Holdings in iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:SGG)

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:SGG – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NYSEARCA SGG opened at $59.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.78. iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN has a 52-week low of $51.59 and a 52-week high of $63.19.

