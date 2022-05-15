OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $368,000 in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STIP. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 104,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 21,758 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 43.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 823,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,515,000 after acquiring an additional 247,882 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,739.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,825,000 after acquiring an additional 299,815 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 46.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,076 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $103.46 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $102.65 and a 52 week high of $107.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.64 and a 200 day moving average of $105.23.

