OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 9.37% of Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter.

Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF stock opened at $25.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day moving average of $26.84. Columbia Sustainable International Equity Income ETF has a 52 week low of $23.99 and a 52 week high of $29.00.

