OLD Mission Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 126,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ILTB opened at $56.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.95. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $55.35 and a 1-year high of $74.78.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

