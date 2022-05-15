OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 18,127 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:XDSQ)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:XDSQ – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,127 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 3.27% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the 4th quarter valued at about $788,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,832,000.

XDSQ opened at $24.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.19 and its 200 day moving average is $27.26. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly has a 12-month low of $23.26 and a 12-month high of $29.15.

