OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 3,900 Shares of ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ)

OLD Mission Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.08% of ProShares Ultra Silver worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGQ. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 559.8% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 115,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 98,193 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 95.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 17,791 shares in the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $434,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 21,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 7,817 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 2,690.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA AGQ opened at $26.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.86. ProShares Ultra Silver has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $55.50.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

