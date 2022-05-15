OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 9,540 Shares of Franklin FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEE)

OLD Mission Capital LLC cut its holdings in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEE – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,540 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Franklin FTSE Europe ETF worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLEE. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Europe ETF by 123.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at about $788,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,003,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLEE opened at $24.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.78. Franklin FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $30.27.

