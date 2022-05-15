OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OneSpan’s earnings. OneSpan posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneSpan will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OneSpan.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $52.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.99 million. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OSPN. Craig Hallum began coverage on OneSpan in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on OneSpan from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OneSpan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in OneSpan by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,616,000 after purchasing an additional 48,052 shares during the period. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 1.6% in the third quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,827,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,109,000 after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,407,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,764,000 after purchasing an additional 27,790 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,312,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,156,000 after purchasing an additional 32,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,488,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,204,000 after purchasing an additional 120,459 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSPN traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.57. 323,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,733. OneSpan has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $27.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.03 million, a PE ratio of -28.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.80.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

