Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ooma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ooma presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.08.

Shares of Ooma stock opened at $12.91 on Thursday. Ooma has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.33 million, a PE ratio of -184.40 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.44.

Ooma ( NYSE:OOMA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.97 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ooma will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OOMA. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in Ooma by 15.4% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,072,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,071,000 after acquiring an additional 276,095 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ooma by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,853,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,891,000 after buying an additional 77,660 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ooma by 4.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 972,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,575,000 after acquiring an additional 45,300 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 773,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,391,000 after acquiring an additional 104,326 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,205,000 after acquiring an additional 165,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

