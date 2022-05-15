OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Price Target Cut to $3.00

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

OPGN has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on OpGen in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered OpGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

NASDAQ OPGN opened at $0.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of -0.50. OpGen has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.00.

OpGen ( NASDAQ:OPGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. OpGen had a negative net margin of 680.36% and a negative return on equity of 70.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that OpGen will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OpGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in OpGen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in OpGen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in OpGen by 205.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 83,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 55,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in OpGen by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 114,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 57,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

