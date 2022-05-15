Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Downgraded by Bank of America

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $92.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $103.00. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OSK. Raymond James cut their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.29.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $88.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.51. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $85.93 and a 12-month high of $137.47. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.36.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSK. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 373.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

