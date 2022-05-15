OTR Global Lowers Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) to Positive

OTR Global downgraded shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) to a positive rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CRM has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 target price on Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Salesforce from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $299.50.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $166.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $165.30 billion, a PE ratio of 111.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $154.64 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $87,556.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,991,596. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $477,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,735 shares of company stock valued at $27,703,794. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,578 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 4.9% in the first quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 93,790 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $19,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Marlowe Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,562,000. PointState Capital LP increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 9.7% in the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 866,602 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $183,997,000 after buying an additional 76,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,549,459 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $328,981,000 after buying an additional 15,357 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

