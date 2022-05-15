Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Outlook Therapeutics stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,202,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,214. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.61. The firm has a market cap of $358.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.82. Outlook Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Kurt J. Hilzinger purchased 41,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $60,093.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kurt J. Hilzinger purchased 95,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $142,439.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 142,757 shares of company stock valued at $212,133. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 20.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 981,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 163,940 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 43.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 96,624 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $75,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 19.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 9,225 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 12.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,680,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,891,000 after buying an additional 761,356 shares during the period. 11.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Outlook Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.