PAC Global (PAC) Price Reaches $0.0130 on Exchanges

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 15th. One PAC Global coin can now be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAC Global has a market capitalization of $172.59 million and $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PAC Global has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004548 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.39 or 0.00459405 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.71 or 0.00162863 BTC.

Chip (CHIP) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About PAC Global

PAC Global is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAC Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

