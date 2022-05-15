PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,298 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $83.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $97.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.89 and a 200-day moving average of $88.72. The firm has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.21. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.94%.

PCAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.25.

About PACCAR (Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.