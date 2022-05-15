PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.13.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PD shares. Raymond James upgraded PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $2,063,869.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $142,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,174 shares of company stock worth $6,591,036. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PD. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PagerDuty in the first quarter valued at $143,174,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in PagerDuty in the third quarter valued at $50,259,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,210,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,078,000 after acquiring an additional 807,545 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in PagerDuty in the fourth quarter valued at $26,382,000. Finally, RGM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 20.9% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,626,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,994,000 after acquiring an additional 626,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PD traded up $2.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,623,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,567. PagerDuty has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.50. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 1.21.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $78.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.08 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 38.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

