Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Raised to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PAAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pan American Silver currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.13.

Pan American Silver stock opened at $21.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $34.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.68 and its 200 day moving average is $25.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.25.

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 5.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.81%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 105.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 393,988 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 26.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 933,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,664,000 after buying an additional 196,796 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 3.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 260,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 284.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 14.4% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 35,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

